Mumbai, March 20: A Delhi University student drowned to death during a birthday party. There was a swimming pool at the venue without a lifesaving guard. The owner of the farmhouse, where the party was organised in Gurugram's Bhondsi, is absconding.

Ishaan Aggarwal, an 18-year-old first-year B.Com student, was seen entering the pool at 4:30 pm. He was enrolled in Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura. The pool was 4 feet, making it safe for adults. However, Ishaan drowned during the party because no lifeguard was present.

When someone saw Ishaan inside the swimming pool, he was pulled out and taken to a hospital nearby at Sector 18. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to India.com's report. Karnataka: Student Found Dead in Hostel Under Mysterious Circumstances in Raichur, Parents Allege Sexual Harassment.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, is investigating this case. “We also sent a team to the farmhouse for an investigation. The swimming pool depth in question was around 4 feet — not enough for an adult to drown. However, safety measures like a dedicated lifeguard for the pool were prima facie found absent, which could have averted the incident,” he said to the Hindustan Times.

The body was immediately sent for an autopsy, and the reports confirm that the reason for his death was drowning. Delhi University Students Claim Mix-up in Question Papers During Exam for School of Open Learning.

His father, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, has complained about the farmhouse's owner. The FIR has been registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station, said police.

