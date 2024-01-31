New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Following the directions of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Finance Minister Atishi approved the release of the third instalment of Rs 803.69 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday.

"Under the Kejriwal government, funds allocated to MCD increased meteorically to reach 3 times of 2014-15 allocation. MCD funds increased to 2.5 times in just the past 5 years," stated the office of Delhi's Finance Minister.

"MCD received Rs2642.47 Crore in 2023-24 by the Kejriwal government, compared to Rs854.5 Crore in 2014-15. The decision to release funds will ensure that employees in the MCD continue to receive their salaries on time," the official order added further.

Highlighting the objective behind the move to release the third installment, Atishi mentioned this will motivate MCD workers to deliver better services to the public of Delhi.

"The decision will ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions to the employees of the MCD. In addition, sanitation workers, paramedical staff, doctors, etc., in the MCD will also receive their salaries on time. This decision will inspire and motivate them to provide better services to the general public," said Atishi.

Emphasising on AAP government's commitment to making Delhi clean and beautiful, Atishi stated that the Kejriwal government is working with utmost seriousness to make the national capital Delhi clean, beautiful, and modern.

"Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised that there would be no shortage of funds in the MCD," she added further.

Hitting out at the BJP, Atishi pointed out, "Previously, employees in the BJP-ruled MCD were not receiving their salaries on time, leading to forced strikes. As a result, employees and the people of Delhi had to face difficulties. However, with the funds released by the Kejriwal government, MCD employees will now receive their salaries on time."

Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi further elaborated on how the Kejriwal government fulfilled their promise of paying salaries on time.

"In the BJP-led MCD, the interests of employees have always been neglected, and they were not paid for months. The Kejriwal government's guarantee to pay salaries to all employees on time is now being fulfilled. The allocation of funds for sanitation services is an important step towards achieving a clean and garbage-free environment in the city," she added further. (ANI)

