Actor and producer Laxman Singh Rajput has officially tied the knot with Rajni Rajput in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Following a private celebration attended by close friends and family, the couple shared the first official images of their wedding on social media. The announcement has quickly drawn attention from fans and industry colleagues alike, marking a significant personal milestone for the filmmaker. Fact Check: Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married in Udaipur on February 2? Truth Behind Viral Airport Photos.

Laxman Singh Rajput Marries Rajni Rajput

The wedding, conducted according to Vedic rituals, showcased the couple in classic bridal attire. Laxman Singh Rajput wore a traditional white sherwani complemented by a red turban, while Rajni Rajput opted for a heavily embroidered red lehenga with traditional gold jewellery.

The couple took to Instagram to share their joy with the public, posting a series of portraits that captured key moments from the ceremony, including the exchange of garlands and the pheras. The images reflect a blend of solemnity and celebration, characterised by vibrant floral decor and traditional lighting.

Laxman Singh Rajput Ties the Knot to Rajni Rajout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laxman Singh Rajput (@iamlaxmansinghrajput)

Sharing the images with his followers, Laxman expressed his gratitude and excitement for this new phase of his life. In his Instagram captions, the actor-producer wrote, "Back to my roots, surrounded by the love of my family, I began the most beautiful chapter of my life. I chose to celebrate my wedding in my ancestral village, because moments like these feel incomplete without the blessings of parents and the warmth of home."

He further added in a subsequent post, "Zindagi Ki nai shuruaat naya Safar Ardhangini ke Sath my Lovely wife," effectively confirming the union to his digital community. The posts were immediately met with a wave of congratulatory messages from members of the film industry and his dedicated fan base.

More Glimpses From Laxman Singh Rajput and Rajni Rajput’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laxman Singh Rajput (@iamlaxmansinghrajput)

Laxman Singh Rajput's Professional Background

Laxman Singh Rajput has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry as both an actor and a producer. As an actor, he appeared alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Bharat and Nawazuddin Siddique in Thackeray.

The decision to hold a traditional ceremony reflects the couple's roots, focusing on cultural heritage and family values. While the wedding remained an intimate affair, the release of the photographs has allowed the public to participate in the celebration of their union.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Laxman Singh Rajput). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).