New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the 100 crore mark on Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the efforts of the healthcare and frontline workers.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Congratulations to all the countrymen on administering 100 crore vaccines. Salute to the doctors, nurses and frontline workers who made this possible. All of us countrymen together faced this disease. Together we will defeat this forever."

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister said, "India scripted history" as the vaccination figure surpassed 100 crore mark. (ANI)

