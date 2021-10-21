Hyderabad, October 21: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) results 2021 were declared by Sri Venkateswara University of Tirupati. Candidates can check their results at the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) - sche.ap.gov.in. Aspirants can also download the rank card along with the result. Results can also be checked on manabadi.co.in.

The examination was conducted on September 27, 28 and 29. It was held in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. The result was prepared based on the Final Answer Key. Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at mahresult.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The AP PGECET Results 2021:

Visit the official website of APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to check the AP PGECET Results 2021.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials – registration number and PGECET hall ticket number.

The results will be displayed.

Download the results and take a printout for future use.

Candidates can also download the rank card from the official website. The exam was conducted by the Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the APSCHE for admissions to various post-graduate courses in Andhra Pradesh. Aspirants need to obtain minimum of 25 percent marks to obtain rank in the AP PGECET.

