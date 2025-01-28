New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused Arvind Kejriwal of falsely alleging that the Haryana government mixed poison in the Yamuna and dared the AAP supremo to make public the DJB report that he cited to level the charge.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kalakaji assembly constituency, he also dared Kejriwal to tell the people of Delhi the name of the poison that he claimed was mixed in the Yamuna.

Noting the AAP chief had also claimed that he saved the people of Delhi by stopping the "poisonous" Yamuna water from entering Delhi, Shah asked him to show the official order issued in this regard.

"Kejriwal ji, winning and losing are part of the election process. Making an innocent face, you accused the Haryana government of mixing poison (in the Yamuna) and tried to scare the people of Delhi. Politics cannot get dirtier than this," he charged.

AAP on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of "intentionally" draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it was trying to kill people by mixing "poison" in the river.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde had on Monday refuted Kejriwal's allegation in a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, calling the claim "factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading".

Shah alleged that AAP leaders were liars and said no one could match Kejriwal when it came to breaking promises.

"Febraury 5 is a very big opportunity for the people of Delhi to get rid of this 'AAPda'. Vote for the BJP… make Ramesh Bidhuri win (from the Kalkaji seat). Kalkaji will be made No 1 in Delhi," he told the gathering.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

