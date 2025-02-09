New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of doing nothing for the development of Delhi and blaming others for his failures.

Saini said that the people of Delhi gave a historic verdict in the Assembly election by bringing the BJP to power in the national capital after 27 years.

"After 27 years, the people of Delhi have given us a historic victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the last ten years, there was a government that always made false promises," Saini told reporters here.

He alleged that Kejriwal never kept his promises including on cleaning Yamuna.

"They never let people take advantage of the schemes being run by Prime Minister Modi... They always lied. He (Arvind Kejriwal) said he would provide clean water, and clean the Yamuna," he said.

"He never did anything and instead always blamed others... Last time he said that if I don't clean the river Yamuna by 2025, I will not ask for votes. When he could not do that, he blamed Haryana that we have mixed poison. People have understood this and we thank the people of Delhi for forming our government," he added.

Earlier in the day, Saini was seen preparing and sharing Jalebi with party leaders here to celebrate the BJP's victory in the national capital.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, after scripting history by defeating Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, visited his native village Mundka on Sunday morning.

Verma received a rousing welcome as he reached his native village. He also visited the Dada Bhairav Temple in Mundka and offered prayers there.

The BJP leader highlighted that the BJP has won all the seats of outer Delhi, and called it refreshing the memories of 1993 (when the BJP first won power in the national capital).

As the party is set to form government in Delhi, Verma stated that their government will work for all regions including 'Delhi Dehaat', adding that the dreams of his father and former CM Sahib Singh Verma, as well as the resolve of PM Modi will be fulfilled.

BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat. (ANI)

