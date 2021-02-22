Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Kerala government on Monday cancelled a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the state-owned Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) with the US-based EMCC International for deep-sea fishing.

The contract was cancelled after it turned into a big controversy in the state when the leader of the opposition raised the issue in a press conference.

The action was taken as per the direction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a probe has been ordered on it, which will be carried out by Home Secretary.

After the issue turned into a controversy, both Kerala Chief Minister and Fisheries Minister had said that no move will be taken by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in violation of the Fisheries policy.

The Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty had passed the blame on KSINC officials who according to her kept the government in the dark.

Meanwhile, the opposition alleged that Chief minister Vijayan and Mercykutty had known about the contract and had also engaged in discussion with the officials of the US firm, which was denied by the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)