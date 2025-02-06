Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan on Thursday said that the state capital was well-positioned to become the hub of futuristic automotive technology by capitalising on the fast-paced global shift to electric (EV) and software-driven vehicles (SDV).

Rajan, speaking after inaugurating the Kerala Automotive Technology Summit (KATS) 2025, said that transition to EV and SDV mode of mobility was vital in assuring sustainability of growth and green transformation, according to a release by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Also Read | February 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 6.

The revenue minister also said that the state capital, which has developed a world class high-tech ecosystem, has unique capabilities in this sector.

State Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who presided over the event, said that Kerala has already become the nerve centre of the global transition in mobility, as a good chunk of vehicles plying on the roads around the world are made on the research and development back-up provided by companies based out of the southern state.

Also Read | February 5 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on February 5.

He, according to the release, also pointed out the state's inherent advantages -- like highly qualified human resource, world class infrastructure and progressive government policies -- and said the government was committed to build on this strong foundation.

".. this is the right place and right time for big companies to invest in Kerala," he said.

He further said, "The Electric Vehicle Research and Industrial Park at Vilappilsala near the state capital is an evidence of the government's deep commitment to the sector."

He also said that the penetration of EVs was far deeper in Kerala compared to other states and this shift was happening when the whole state was transforming itself into a knowledge-based economy and society.

KATS, which showcased the state's strategic advantages and competitiveness in Research, Development and Innovation in future mobility, was organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kerala Chapter, in association with Kerala Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the release said.

It was planned as a precursor to the February 21-22 Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi, it added.

Making the key-note presentation on 'Opportunities for Automotive OEMs and Tier-1s in Kerala', KSIDC chairman C Balagopal said Kerala was already a highly advanced state for high-tech ventures.

The conclave brought together Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier-1 suppliers, policymakers and technology leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state's Electric Vehicle Research and Industrial Park, the release said.

There was also an exhibition of the latest EVs from global companies on the sidelines of the meet.

Imparting a new speed and scale to the state's strategic move to become an automotive technology hub, global and Indian EV majors chose KATS 2025 to showcase their brand new vehicles, it said.

Indian auto major Mahindra's Born Electric Vehicles BE 6 and XEV 9e made their debut showcase in Kerala. Besides them, BYD Auto also selected KATS as the venue to offer the initial glimpse of its new electric car model BYD Sealion 7, which is set to be launched in the country on February 20, the release said.

The expo also featured cutting-edge EV models such as US auto and clean energy major Tesla's ‘Model X', the Mercedes-Benz entry level model EQA250-Plus and EQS 580 4Matic 7-seater SUV, BMW Motorrad, and BMW's electric bikes, offering visitors a ringside view of the future of sustainable mobility, it added.

Tesla's ‘Model X,' the mid-size luxury crossover SUV with falcon-wing doors, also grabbed a lot of attention at the expo, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)