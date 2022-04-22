Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 22 (ANI): Former Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala appeared before the vigilance court to give a statement in the brewery and distillery licence case on Friday.

Ramesh Chennithala approached the vigilance court in 2018 demanding a probe in allotting brewery and distillery licence by the LDF government when Chennithala was the opposition leader.

"I approached the vigilance court at Trivandrum for getting justice in the corruption case of granting breweries and distilleries licenses by the last Pinarayi Vijayan government. The governor has not given me the sanction which is why I approached the vigilance court", said Chennithala.

The vigilance court has ordered Section 202 of CrPC enquiry and issued summons to two former ministers EP Jayarajan and VS Sunil Kumar as witnesses in the case.

"This is a case of corruption and nepotism in the last LDF government. I wanted the court should enquire about the whole episode. So, that corruption and nepotism can be revealed in Kerala", added Chennithala.

CM Vijayan had sanctioned three breweries in Kannur, Palakkad and Ernakulam and a distillery in Thrissur -- the first ever since 1999. According to Chennithala, no rules were followed while issuing the licences to four companies.

The next hearing of the case is on May 7. (ANI)

