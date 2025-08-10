Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 10 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday underscored the significance of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) responsibly to protect the rights of indigenous communities while inaugurating the state-level celebrations of the golden jubilee of the Kerala Scheduled Tribes Development Department. The occasion also coincided with the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

He said, "Today, we are celebrating the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. Alongside, we are also inaugurating the state-level celebrations of the golden jubilee of the Kerala Scheduled Tribes Development Department. Various development projects for the Scheduled Tribes are also being launched here today. This year's theme, 'Artificial Intelligence and the Protection of Indigenous Peoples' Rights, ' is especially relevant in today's era of advanced technology."

Also Read | Delhi Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership With Over 81.8 Lakh Journeys on August 8.

"We are in the age of artificial intelligence and machine learning. While these technologies bring many benefits to humanity, their irresponsible use can also cause serious harm. The United Nations itself has pointed out that AI-generated content is sometimes used to spread misinformation about indigenous communities, and even to threaten their land and resources. However, we must also note that AI can be used responsibly for the welfare of the world," he added.

Highlighting the global context, Kerala CM added, "Globally, there are about 480 million indigenous people across 90 countries, which is less than six per cent of the world's population. Yet, indigenous people constitute around 15 percent of the world's poorest. They speak more than 7,000 languages and uphold over 5,000 distinct cultures. In this context, it is crucial that we recognise the unique identity of indigenous peoples and design programmes that truly address their needs. Today, as we mark the 50th year since the creation of a dedicated department for the welfare and development of Scheduled Tribes, we reaffirm our commitment to their rights, dignity, and progress."

Also Read | Punjab Drug Haul: Former Security Officer of Punjab Congress MLA Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case.

Vijayan also criticised the Centre's allocation for Scheduled Tribes, stating, "Although Scheduled Tribes make up 8.06 per cent of the country's population, the Union Government allocates only 3.08 per cent in its budget. In contrast, Kerala, with just 1.45 per cent ST population, allocates 2.83 per cent of its funds for their welfare. Our government has been implementing schemes focusing on four key goals -- quality education, healthcare, employment, and basic infrastructure."

"A comparative study with other states clearly shows that Scheduled Tribes in Kerala enjoy the best social environment in the country -- free from caste-based violence, discrimination, or untouchability, and living in harmony with social equality. Sadly, this is not the reality in many other parts of the nation," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)