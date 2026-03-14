Kannur (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the five-storey building of the Iriveri Community Health Centre, constructed at a total cost of Rs 20 crore, in Chakkarakkallu.

Speaking on the occasion, Kerala CM Vijayan said that Kerala has become a state that the world looks at with amazement in the field of health.

Also Read | Did Bihar Doctor Really Use Normal Stapler Pins to Stitch Head Wounds? Aaj Tak Mistakes Medical Stapler for Stationery One.

The Chief Minister said that while the neonatal mortality rate in the United States is 5.6 per cent, it is 5 per cent in Kerala. "When even countries with large economies were overwhelmed by Covid, the public health system set up by Kerala surpassed Covid. India is generally lagging behind in the global health sector. However, one state in that country has achieved the feat of surpassing the United States. This was possible through our strong health system," he said.

Vijayan further said that the development projects worth Rs 500 crore have been implemented in the health sector, including upgrading 14 health institutions to family health centres in Kannur district.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-746 Lottery Result of 14.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

"This level of development can be seen throughout the state," he added.

He further highlighted the LDF government's efforts in the health sector since coming to power in 2016. He said that the government, through its schemnes made healthcare accessible to the poor.

"The state, which had traditionally been at the forefront of the health sector, fell far behind at one point. There were only stories of poverty everywhere. It was at that point that the state government came to power in 2016 with the promise of changing the dire situation in the health sector. The government, keeping its word, formed the Aardram Mission and initiated major changes in the health sector. The poor were made accessible to the best treatment," he said.

The five-storey building was constructed at a total cost of Rs 20 crore, including Rs 10.90 crore from NABARD RIDF fund, Rs 7.40 crore from Plan Fund in three phases and Rs 1.90 crore. It has an X-ray unit, pharmacy store, palliative store, oxygen room, generator room, transformer room, laundry area, housekeeping area and spacious ambulance parking, staff and general parking facilities in the basement.

The ground floor houses the reception, emergency department, observation room, minor procedure room, physiotherapy OP, pharmacy, laboratory, and NCD OP.

The first floor houses the general OP, speciality OP, male and female observation rooms, breastfeeding room, injection and procedure room, and nursing station, while the second floor houses the male and female wards, nursing station, dental OP, eye examination room, palliative OP, and doctor's room. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)