New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with state PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas, met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Friday to review the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state.

"Reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in Kerala, along with the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri @pinarayivijayan Ji, Kerala PWD Minister Shri @riyasdyfi Ji, and senior officials in Delhi today," Nitin Gadkari posted on X.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Shocker: Class 12 Student Shoots Dead Principal in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Absconding (watch video).

Describing the meeting as "very positive," Mohammed Riyas stated that the Union Minister assured full support for various road connectivity projects.

"Today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The meeting was very positive," Riyas told ANI after the discussions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Four-Pillar Strategy Driving India's Growth Story, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"We reviewed the works on National Highway 66, which spans approximately 600 km. The project is progressing well and is a dream project for Kerala. We reviewed all the structures; there are some issues, but those can be resolved," he added.

The Kerala Minister further mentioned that they proposed several initiatives to the Union Minister, which he believed would greatly benefit Kerala's future.

"We have made some proposals that are highly promising for Kerala's future. Nitin Gadkari was in a positive mood and assured full support. He also indicated that airport and seaport connectivity roads could be approved. The meeting was productive and will accelerate Kerala's development," Riyas said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)