Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers took out a march in Kuttiyadi town here on Wednesday to protest against the decision of the party to offer the Kuttiyadi assembly seat to Kerala Congress (M).

Many party workers raised slogans against the decision of leadership.

The seat is ruled by a United Democratic Front (UDF) member.

The Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M), is the latest ally of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

When CPI(M) handed over 25 seats to CPI, it's close ally cutting down two seats, KC(M) who bargained for close to 15 seats initially with its good performance in local body polls will be getting close to 13 seats, according to sources.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday announced the list of 83 candidates out of 85 seats it is contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

