Kottayam (Kerala) [India], November 27 (ANI): A young girl in Kerala's Kottayam fighting against the brain drain, has become a source of inspiration for all the students in the state who have been looking for employment opportunities outside the country.

The Kerala-based girl-- Anjana Rachel Jacob in Kanjikuzhi of Kottayam, soon after her graduation established her ceramic pot-making unit in the district where she creates pots, mugs, plates and many other things after several rounds of baking, thus making them ready to use.

"After my graduation, I was in search of something creative or new and I came to know about pottery from my brother-in-law; after which I took classes and enrolled to a course for the same. After this, I practised for two years and currently, I am running a studio here in Kottayam for the past six months. It is therapeutic, I teach children as well as adults," Anjali said on her ceramic art studio garnering attention.

Anjali often goes to the shops to sell her ceramic products in her free time. Since the Christmas season is coming, she has now made items for its celebration like Santa Clause face, Merry Christmas boards and other decorative items.

She has also been given full support from her parents due to which she has been able to open new job opportunities for the girls in the state.

"We are very happy to introduce my daughter to the pottery world. She used to make different types of pottery like cups, plates, etc. We are very happy that she is doing it well," Anjana's father said. (ANI)

