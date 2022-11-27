Mumbai, November 27: More than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen by unidentified persons during a concert at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) here, police said on Sunday. Mumbai: Share Trading Agent From Delhi Dupes Elderly Woman of Rs 3.14 Crore; Arrested.

Many concert-goers approached the police with complaints that their mobile phones were misplaced or stolen during the concert that took place at MMRDA ground on Saturday night, an official from BKC police said.

Hundreds of people had attended the concert after booking their tickets online and the venue was packed, he said.

The police have registered four to five FIRs under section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after more than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen or misplaced at the venue, the official said. The police were examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused, he added.