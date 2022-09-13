Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) The Kerala government has taken over 7 acres of land encroached upon by a private resort.

The district administration on Monday said the encroacher - Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd - which has agreed to demolish the illegal construction on a lake side.

Upholding the Kerala High Court order of 2013, the Supreme Court had in January 2020 ordered the demolition of the premium resort constructed in violation of coastal zone regulations.

"On Monday, the district administration took possession of the 7 acres of the encroached upon land. The resort management has agreed to demolish the illegal construction as directed by the courts. They have submitted a demolition plan with the local panchayat. It is most likely to be demolished this week itself," Alappuzha District Collector Krishna Theja told PTI.

Theja said the resort was constructed on a 17-acre land out of which around 7 acre was encroached upon.

"The whole building on the 17 acre will have to be brought down as it was constructed violating coastal zone regulations," Theja said.

The District administration had asked the resort management to either demolish the illegal construction on their own or to bear the cost of the demolition by the local body.

