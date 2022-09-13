Chandigarh, Sep 13: Close on the heels of busting an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell has arrested another operative of the gang from Kharar.

The arrested person has been identified as Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran. The police have also recovered 103 gm heroin from his possession. Karnataka: Special Attention Being Given To Curb Criminal Activities in Border District of Kodagu, Says Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Last week the police had arrested three accomplices of Landa and Rinda, including Nachhatar Singh, alias Moti, who is the prime accused in the case of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

