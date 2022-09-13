Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 13: Babulal Nagar, advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, stirred a controversy when he asked Congress supporters to raise only two slogans at a party event in Dudu--'Rajiv Gandhi amar rahe' and 'Ashok Gehlot zindabad'-- and reportedly said that those who raised any other slogan would be put behind bars.

He made the announcement ahead of Gehlot's arrival at an event in Dudu.

Earlier today, when Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna was about to give a speech at the meeting of MBC society at Pushkar's Mela Ground in Ajmer, people hurled shoes and slippers at the Minister of State. Slogans like Sachin Pilot Zindabad were raised.

Meanwhile, in Karauli, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat was stopped midway while delivering a speech during the event and slogans like "Sachin Pilot Zindabad" were raised repeatedly".

Notably, reports have surfaced in the media that Gehlot and Pilot are at loggerheads with each other after Congress achieved victory in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections to become Chief Minister. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against the leadership of Gehlot in July 2020.

Consequently, Congress sacked Pilot as deputy CM and Pradesh Congress Committee chief. (ANI)

