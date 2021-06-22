Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on two orders issued by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Court stayed the order of the Lakshadweep Administrator to close dairy farms and to avoid non-vegetarian food from the midday meals in schools.

This came while the Division Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar was considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of Lakshadweep native and Advocate Ajmal Ahammed in the matter.

The court stated that no further action should be taken on both orders until a counter-affidavit is filed.

The Court asked the Union government to submit a counter-affidavit.

This PIL will be considered next week again. Until then, no further action should be initiated on these orders, the court directed.

Patel, who was appointed as the Administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020 is facing opposition over policies introduced by him from the people of the union territory and politicians, both from within Lakshadweep and neighbouring state Kerala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Lakshadweep also suffered a setback after about 15 members on the island resigned from the party after a sedition case was filed against filmmaker Aisha Sultana allegedly for her comments against the Centre's COVID-19 management in the union territory. (ANI)

