Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Indian Navy's maiden initiative of Indian Ocean Ship Sagar, jointly crewed by personnel from nine IOR Navies, concluded its month-long deployment in the South West Indian Ocean region (SW IOR) and returned to Kochi on Thursday.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, congratulated the crew of India and nine friendly foreign countries during the grand reception ceremony held at Naval Base, Kochi.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy, wrote, "#IndianNavy's maiden initiative - Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR #IOS_SAGAR, returned to Kochi on #08May 25, on completion of one month long deployment in the SW Indian Ocean Region.VAdm V Srinivas, #FOCinC #SNC congratulated the ship's crew which included 44 personnel from 09 Friendly Foreign Countries, who jointly operated as a cohesive team truly reflecting the spirit of '#OneOcean #OneMission'."

"The successful completion of the deployment marks a new chapter in #maritimecooperation and underscores India's commitment to safeguarding collective maritime interests, capacity building and enduring partnership with #IOR nations," the post further reads.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, flagged off the IOS Sagar from Karwar on April 5. During the deployment, the ship made port calls at Dar-es-Salaam, Nacala, Port Louis, Port Victoria, and Male. The mission's key highlights included joint naval exercises, professional and cultural exchanges, and joint EEZ surveillance of key IOR nations: Tanzania, Mozambique, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

Strengthening regional maritime cooperation between India and African nations, the ship participated in AIKEYME 2025 alongside INS Chennai & INS Kesari, which was jointly hosted by India and Tanzania from 13 to 18 April 25.

The exercise provided an opportunity for the crew of lOS Sagar to participate in the joint harbour phase and interact with the participating Navies. At Mozambique, a range of collaborative activities and community engagements were held promoting operational synergy and interoperability with the Mozambique Navy.

Reinforcing the enduring bond between India and Mauritius, the crew of IOS Sagar had fruitful engagement with the Mauritius Police Force and undertook coordinated patrol with the Mauritius Coast Guard. Visit to Port Victoria, Seychelles was marked with cross deck visits, training exchange, joint Yoga sessions and maritime engagement with Seychelles Defence Force.

The ship held collaborative maritime security and regional outreach mission at Maldives prior to entering Kochi. This deployment exemplifies Indian Navy's continued engagement with regional Navies and maritime security stakeholders of IOR nations to train together, exchange best practices and enhance interoperability and mutual understanding.

It was a unique experience for the 44 international crew of nine partner nations, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Tanzania who jointly manned the ship alongside Indian Navy crew, truly signifying the motto of 'One Ocean One Mission'.

The journey of IOS Sagar which commenced with the combined harbour and sea training phase at SNC, Kochi in March 25 has been truly memorable for all the crew members.

The professional and seamless integration of the international crew working together as a well knit and cohesive team truly reflects the spirit of camaraderie and maritime friendship. The mission is a testament to Indian Navy's commitment as the 'First Responder' and 'Preferred Security Partner' in IOR towards the Gol's strategic vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Region). (ANI)

