New Delhi, May 8: Rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in the national capital on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season's average. Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital; ‘Yellow’ Alert Issued.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle has been forecast on Saturday by the IMD. The relative humidity was recorded at 44 per cent at 5.30 pm. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 172, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

