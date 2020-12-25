Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 25 (ANI): Kerala Agriculture Minister, VS Sunil Kumar and Law Minister AK Balan met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday at his residence and requested him to grant permission for the special Assembly session that is scheduled on December 31.

Talking to media persons, both Agriculture and Law ministers said the meeting with the Kerala Governor was 'very positive' and it lasted for about 35 minutes.

"We had a very fruitful discussion with the Governor, which was very positive. We had a meeting for 35 minutes with him on convening an assembly session. He has raised certain matters, which will be communicated to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan soon," said Law Minister AK Balan.

Agriculture Minister, VS Sunil Kumar also termed the meeting as 'positive' and said, "The governor has to give the approval for convening the assembly session. As far as our discussion is concerned, he was very receptive."

This meeting is significant as earlier, the Kerala Governor had rejected permission for the special Assembly session on December 23 that was aimed to pass a resolution against the new farm laws introduced by the Centre.

Upon clarifying, the governor had said there was 'no emergency situation' in the state for convening a special assembly session.

After this move, the Kerala government has decided to convene the Assembly on December 31 and has sent a request again to the Governor in this regard.

On December 24, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a detailed letter said that he did not refuse to accede to the request for convening the special assembly session, but 'raised some questions' and instead of replying to it, the Chief Minister 'chose to bring in extraneous issues'.

In a reply to a letter by Kerala Chief Minister, the Kerala Governor said, "You will agree that as Chief Minister, it is your constitutional duty to keep the Governor fully informed about the decisions of the government and it is my right to be consulted and to counsel the government. But somehow you give information when I raise questions; otherwise, you take shelter behind vague terms, like in the current case, "to discuss some serious issues". (ANI)

