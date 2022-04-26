Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Kerala Government has expanded the network of 'Mittayi' satellite centres that provide free treatment to diabetic children to nine more districts in the state.

Social Justice and Higher Education Minister of Kerala R Bindu inaugurated new centres in nine districts on Monday. The inauguration event was held in the Government Medical College of Ernakulam.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Nuclear War Is Real and Should Not Be Underestimated’, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Mittayi project envisages ensuring an active life for children with type-1 diabetes through comprehensive care at all levels. The major task is to keep them active in life by providing them with state-of-the-art machinery and support systems so that they can be monitored continuously to deliver the insulin on time," said Minister R Bindu during the inauguration.

With the inauguration of nine new centres, the tally of 'Mittayi' satellite centres in Kerala has reached 14.

Also Read | Delhi: Two Person Killed as Wall Collapses in Keshavpuram.

The new centres will operate at Government Medical College in Kannur, Government Medical College in Ernakulam, Victoria Hospital in Kollam, District Hospital in Kozhencherry of Pathanamthitta district, Taluk Hospital in Adimali of Idukki district, Woman and Child Hospital in Palakkad district, District Hospital in Perinthalmanna of Malappuram district, General Hospital in Kalpetta of Wayanad district and District Hospital in Kanhangad of Kasargod district.

The five centres already operating in Kerala are situated in the Government Medical Colleges of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode.

The concept of Mittayi centres is a project with consists of six phases that ensures treatment for type-1 diabetic children up to 18 years of age. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)