Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 25 (ANI): Kerala native N Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, was cremated with state honours on Friday.

Earlier today, the mortal Remains of Pahalgam terror victim N Ramachandran were brought home for the last rites after a public viewing at Changampuzha Park.

The Kerala government directed the Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, to make arrangements to present full State honours.

The Government have learnt with profound grief the demise of N Ramachandran, native of Edapally, Kochi, in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22.04.2025. As a mark of respect for the deceased, I am to request you to make the following arrangements, in connection with the funeral to be held at Noon today at Shanthikavadam, Edapally," the notice stated.

Aravind, son of N Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, said that the terrorist asked them to recite the 'kalma', but when he failed to do so, they instantly shot his father in the head.

"My parents, sister, and her 8-year-old twin sons travelled to Kashmir on 21 April. On 22 April, my sister called to tell me that there had been a terror attack in which my father had been killed in front of my sister and her children. They heard gunshots while on a horse ride, and jumped off their horses to try to escape. They crawled through a fence, thinking they were safe on the other side. But that's when they encountered a terrorist asking them to kneel," Aravind told reporters on Thursday.

"He asked them to recite the 'kalma'. Since my father didn't understand what he was being asked, the terrorist instantly shot my father in the head, and he died on the spot. My sister lay on top of my father's body, thinking he was alive. The terrorist pointed his gun at my sister, but then he left. They escaped by crawling in the dirt through the forest. They reached a resort, and that's when the army secured them," he added.

Arathi, an eyewitness and daughter of N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam attack, mentioned that people had started running when they heard the gunshots, and there was chaos.

"On hearing a gunshot, I asked my father what that sound was. He said he wasn't sure. As we heard more gunshots, we started to run. We saw other people also running. It was a chaos overall. Suddenly, we saw a man coming with a gun. There were two to three groups beside us. We saw the man asking the group something, and then he was shooting at them. At this, I panicked, and I told my father that the man was coming towards us. My father was calm, and he said Let's see what happens. The man came towards us and said, 'Kalma.' When we said we didn't understand what he was saying, the man shot my father," Arathi said.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and Congress Leader, VD Satheesan, along with Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders, paid their last respects to N Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

Following the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the loss and directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Roots to set up a help desk for Malayalis currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

