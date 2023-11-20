Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 20 (ANI): Youth Congress workers were beaten for displaying black flags at the motorcade of Chief Minister Pinaraya Vijayan in Pazhayangadi, Eripuram on Monday.

CM Pinaraya Vijayan was visiting his home district as part of Navkerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the government today when youth Congress workers displayed black flags.

Youth Congress workers alleged that CPIM workers intercepted the activists, leading to a physical altercation between them.

Sudheesh Vellachal suffered head injuries as the attackers used flower pots and helmets in the fight.

The injured workers were subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Thaliparam.

Simultaneously, leaders of the KSU and Youth Congress were taken into custody ahead of the Chief Minister's "Nava Kerala Yatra."

A video shows Youth Congress workers waving black flag to CM's motorcade after which the crowd attacked them.

"Nava Kerala Sadasu" is the outreach programme of the government, where the chief minister and ministers will be travelling through all assembly constituencies of the state. (ANI)

