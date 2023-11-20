Indore, November 20: At the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital (MYH) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a group of fifteen medical professionals successfully removed three poisoned arrows from an elderly patient. The 60-year-old patient, who was from the Barwani district of the state, was admitted to MYH with arrows embedded in his hand, leg, and stomach.

The attack on Diwali night, coming from a quarrel over money, led to one of the arrows penetrating eight inches into the patient's stomach, according to a doctor in MYH's Department of Surgery. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Serves Soup With Rat Poison to His Sisters, Kills Them Over Property Dispute in Raigad; Arrested.

Doctors stressed how urgent the issue was, warning that the patient's life would have been in danger if the toxic arrows had not been removed right once. The patient is no longer in danger after the difficult medical surgery, and hospital authorities expect him to be discharged soon. Norway: Several People Killed in 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Kongsberg.

It was observed that bow-and-arrow attacks are not unusual in some areas of western Madhya Pradesh, and that in these situations, complicated surgical treatments are often required. Officials said that in remote areas of the state, people attack each other with bows and arrows in case of disputes and enmity. According to hospital authorities, people often reach MYH with arrows stuck in their bodies, and these sharp weapons are taken out of their bodies through surgery.

