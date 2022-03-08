Kannur (Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) In a major drug bust, police on Monday seized nearly 2 kg of MDMA from a couple in Kannur.

The drugs were seized and the couple arrested following a search conducted based on a tip received by the police.

Besides the MDMA, commercial quantities of brown sugar and OPM were also recovered from the accused, police said, adding that the drugs were worth over Rs 1 crore.

The couple were arrested while they were picking up the drugs from a parcel office at Kannur Plaza where it had arrived from Bengaluru in a tourist bus in the guise of a package of clothes, police said.

They also said the woman was earlier booked in another drugs case.

Explaining their modus operandi, police said the accused found drug users through WhatsApp and after confirming the sale, they used to leave the drugs in small packages on roadside.

It also said the accused are the main links of a drug distribution ring in Kannur.

An extensive probe will be carried out to find out others involved with this drug distribution, police added.

