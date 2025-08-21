Palakkad (Kerala) [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Rahul Mamkootathi is currently facing allegations of obscene conduct filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George.

Consequently, he has resigned from his position as the State President of the Youth Congress.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will the Centre Use 8th CPC To Woo Government Employees and Pensioners Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025?.

Earlier today, Kerala LoP and Congress leader V.D. Satheesan addressed allegations against Congress MLA and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil, accused by writer Honey Bhaskaran and actress Rini Ann George of sending inappropriate messages and engaging in obscene conduct.

Satheesan assured a thorough investigation by the Congress party, emphasising that no leniency will be shown if the allegations are found to be serious.

Also Read | Ranchi Shocker: Shraddhanand Bal Vidyalaya Teacher Sends Obscene Texts to Female Students, Forces To Strip During Video Calls and Lures Them to Hotels; Probe Underway.

"The Party will look into the allegations. We will check the gravity of the allegations. If it is very serious, we will take necessary action. There is a procedure; he will get an opportunity to present his side. Then only will we make a decision. We will make a decision immediately, there won't be any delay. There are no complaints before the party. If someone is making any allegation, we will look into it. We will take it very seriously, we will take proper action, there will be no mercy," he said.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress leader Bindu Krishna said, "Mahila Congress has conveyed its stance to the party. It is for the party to respond, and the party will take an appropriate decision. I have not received any complaint against Rahul Mamkootathil earlier. No girl should ever face such an experience. No girl should have to suffer unpleasant experiences in cyberspace either."

Honey Bhaskaran in her Facebook post, alleged that Rahul messaged her on her social media account. She said initially it was about travel, and she responded to it, but there was a series of messages from him. When she realised he had no intention of stopping, she stopped responding to his messages. She said that she got to know through Youth Congress workers that he had badmouthed her, and that she had initiated the conversation.

These charges came shortly after Actress and model Rini Ann George accused the Congress MLA of sending her offensive messages on multiple occasions and inviting her to a hotel. George stated that when she threatened to inform his party, the leader challenged her to do so. She did not disclose the leader's name or party.

George claimed she had informed the party leadership about the incident, alleging that wives and daughters of several politicians had faced similar experiences with the leader.

She questioned, "I want to ask which woman these politicians who were unable to protect the women in their family will protect?".

She further alleged that despite her complaint, the leader continued to receive opportunities within the party. George said she decided to speak out after seeing similar allegations by other women on social media, many of whom remained silent.

"I decided to speak as I saw recently on social media that many women have faced similar issues. None of these women are speaking a word about it. So I thought of speaking for all," she added.

At present, actress and model Rini Ann George has not submitted any complaints regarding this matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest march to the office of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, demanding his resignation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)