Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI) Kerala on Friday logged 17,983 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths, taking the infection count to 45,97,293 and the death toll to 24,318.

State Health Minister Veena George said 1,10,523 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

According to her, there are 841 wards across 422 local self government bodies with the weekly population infection ratio (WIPR) above 10 per cent.

"There are 1,62,846 active COVID-19 cases of which only12.6 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the minister said.

Meanwhile, 15,054 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total cured to 44,09,530.

"Of those infected today, 72 reached the state from outside while 16,918 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 877 are yet to be traced and 116 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh infections--2,784, followed by Ernakulam with 2397 and Thiruvananthapuram 1,802.

There are 4,69,954 persons under observation in the state of which 22,512 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The minister also said that 91.3 per cent of the targeted population, which is above 18 years of age, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 39 per cent of the same age group received both the doses.

