Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 16 (ANI): Kerala reported 2,710 new cases of COVID-19, 6,567 recoveries, and 19 deaths on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He said that during next month's local body polls all political parties and people should follow COVID-19 guidelines. "Mass procession and roadshows should be avoided for campaigning and on result days," he said.

The state has 70,925 active cases.

According to a press release by the state Information and Public Relations Department, 6,567 more patients under treatment have recovered from the disease.

The release said that with more 19 deaths, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,888.

It said 2,347 were cases of local transmission and the contact source of infection for 269 was not traceable and 39 health personnel were among those infected.

The release said that 25,141 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 10.78 per cent. Till now, a total of 54,98,108 samples have been tested.

The district-wise numbers for the new active cases are - Malappuram 496, Kozhikode 402, Ernakulam 279, Thrissur 228, Alappuzha 226, Thiruvananthapuram 204, Kollam 191, Palakkad 185, Kottayam 165, Kannur 110, Idukki 83, Kasaragod 64, Pathanamthitta 40 and Wayanad 37. Of those diagnosed today, 55 travelled to the state from outside.

At present, there are 70,925 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus while a total of 4,54,774 people have so far recovered from the disease in the state.

The release said 3,19,262 people are under surveillance in various districts of the state - 3,01,739 are isolated at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 17,523 in hospitals.

A total of 1,815 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

One hotspot each was declared in Idukki, Wayanad and Ernakulam districts even as nine places were excluded. There are 600 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

