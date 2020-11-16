Tirupati, November 16: President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to arrive in Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, on November 24, an official said.

A press release said a high-level official meeting on the President's visit was held in Chittoor, 70 km from here, on Monday. Jharkhand Foundation Day 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah And Other Political Leaders Extend Wishes on State's 20th Formation Day.

However, the release did not mention the time of the visit, an Andhra Pradesh government official told PTI. A detailed programme of the trip is expected in two or three days, he added.

