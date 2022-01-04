Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): Kerala reported 3,640 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 52,58,614.

As per the bulletin, 2,363 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 51,89,100.

30 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, 423 more deaths were designated as Covid-19 that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death tally after receiving the new guidelines of the Centre.

With this, the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 is 48,637.

There are currently 20,180 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

