Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): Kerala reported 400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and with the new cases, the number of active cases stands at 3,833.

According to the health bulletin, during the last 24 hours, 593 people have recovered from the infection.

During the last 24 hours, the state reported zero death and with this, the death toll touched 67,797.

India recorded a total of 1,421 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,30,19,453, stated the Union Health Ministry data.

According to health ministry data, the active cases declined further to 16,187. (ANI)

