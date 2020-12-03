Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): As many as 5,376 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths were reported in Kerala on Thursday, the State Information and Public Relations Department said.

During the same period, as many as 5,590 people recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,56,378.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu to Remain Closed Till Friday 12 Noon.

A total of 4,724 people were infected through contact and the source of infection for 527 people was not traceable while 44 healthcare workers were among those infected, the department said.

In the meantime, the death toll in the state reached 2,329 after 31 new fatalities.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt to Not Impose Night Curfew Again, Says State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As many as 60,476 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate of 8.89 per cent was recorded today. Till now, a total of 63,38,754 samples have been sent for Covid testing.

At present, there are 61,209 active cases in the state, while there are currently 3,11,237 people under isolation across the state, which include 2,95,981 under home or institutional quarantine and 15,256 in hospitals.

Around 1,716 people were admitted to the hospitals in Kerala today.

One place in the Alappuzha district was declared a new hotspot, while nine areas were excluded. There are 473 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)