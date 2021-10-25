Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 25 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,664 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Monday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 74,735. As many as 28,873 people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far.

Kerala has also recorded a total of 9,010 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 48,17,785.

As many as 61,202 samples were tested for the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

