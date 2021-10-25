Jaipur, October 25: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a woman at Thanwala of Jalore district in Rajasthan. Report informs that the accused, a 22-year-old man, was forcing the woman to get into a relationship with him and when he denied this, the accused allegedly killed her with a sharp edged weapon on Sunday and then clung onto the deceased's body till the villagers alerted the police and separated him. Gujarat: Married Tabla Player Stalks Ex-Girlfriend, Arrested by Police.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the deceased was a married woman and had two kids, though her husband in Maharashtra. The accused had reportedly been stalking the woman for some time and was forcing her to get into a relationship. On Sunday, he reached the woman's workplace and started hitting her with a sharp edged woman and following her death, the accused held onto her dead body in a pool of blood. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Stalker Kills 21-Year-Old Girl on Moving Express Train, Jumps off the Coach After Stabbing Her to Death.

The villagers had to separate the accused from the body and the accused was taken to the hospital in unconscious state. Local police officer, Niranjan Pratap Singh said the accused was arrested on Monday and was being produced in a local court, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the deceased's family. The woman's brother-in-law is reportedly the complainant in the matter.

