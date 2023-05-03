Thiruvananthapuram, May 3 (PTI) The ruling Left government in Kerala was to blame for the lack of metro rail connectivity in the congested cities of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, metroman E Sreedharan said on Wednesday, adding that the DMRC withdrew from the project which was being considered in 2016, because the state government showed no interest in the urban transport system.

Sreedharan said that back in 2016, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which has created a wide network of the metro rail system in the national capital, had set up offices in the state capital and in Kozhikode, and appointed staff as well as carried out surveys for bringing metro services to these two cities.

"But the then LDF government decided not to go ahead with it. They gave no reasons for it. They were not taking any interest in it. They were not giving approvals, were not approving plans, not doing anything. So DMRC withdrew after 3-4 months when they saw that the state government was not very keen on it," he told PTI.

He said that while metro rail connectivity would be preferable in all major towns and cities of the state, it was an immediate requirement in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Sreedharan said that the Left government had back then said they would start the metro work again, but no steps have been taken in that direction till now.

Regarding Kochi Metro, he said that it should be expanded by quickly creating a couple more lines so that it too would have a wide network like Delhi Metro. "Two-three lines should be made quickly," he said.

With regard to today being the 29th foundation day of the DMRC, he said that he had nothing to say about it, as he had not kept tabs on how DMRC was functioning in the national capital ever since he retired from there.

"Therefore, I will not be commenting on its achievements," he said.

