Kannur (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): Members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) Monday marched to Kannur University Vice Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran's residence in Payyambalam demanding his resignation.

Police personnel deployed at the VC's house brought the situation under control. There were clashes in some parts.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Officers, Employees to Celebrate Deepavali with Deprived, Needy People.

Earlier, Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran on Monday said that he will not tender his resignation as sought by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who had a day earlier sought the resignation of Vice Chancellors of nine universities in the state.

"I have received the decision of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan but I will not submit my resignation. The resignation of the VC is based either on financial irregularities or bad behaviour and neither of this has happened here. This is a fake accusation," the Kannur University Vice-Chancellor said on Monday.

Also Read | Thane: Man Stabs Nephew to Death Over Domestic Dispute in Dombivili, Arrested.

Ravindran said that a case relating to his appointment as the Kannur VC is pending before the Supreme Court. "How could the Chancellor terminate the VC when there is a case in the court?, the Kannur VC asked.

As per a order issued on Sunday the Governor has directed Vice Chancellors of nine universities in Kerala to tender their resignations.

Vice-Chancellors of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunachath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University have been asked to resign from the post.

The Governor issued the order upholding the Supreme Court order which quashed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)