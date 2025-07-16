Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 16 (PTI) Kerala will launch a crackdown on stray dogs by rolling out mobile sterilisation units in 152 blocks and permitting the euthanasia of seriously ill animals, following public concern over recent rabies-linked deaths in the state.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said on Wednesday that before deploying the portable ABC (Animal Birth Control) units across the blocks, a pilot study would be conducted in Nedumangad, near here, using one unit under the leadership of the Animal Husbandry Department.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

"These portable units are more cost-effective than permanent ABC centres," he told a press conference after a joint discussion involving the Animal Husbandry, Local Self-Government, and Law Departments regarding stray dog control.

He also said a large-scale vaccination drive for stray dogs would be conducted in August.

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thinks He Is 'Raja', but He Will Be in Jail for Corruption, Claims Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

"Each portable ABC unit will cost Rs 28 lakh. Once an order is placed, it will take about two months for the units to be delivered. During this period, suitable locations for operating the units will be identified by the respective panchayats and municipalities," the minister said.

According to him, 158 trained personnel from the Animal Husbandry Department are currently available for catching stray dogs.

"Local bodies will identify more people for this work through Kudumbashree. Those who catch dogs for the ABC centres will be paid Rs 300 per dog. The services of the Indian Veterinary Association will be utilised for carrying out the sterilisation procedures," Rajesh said.

The minister said that in September, special camps would be organised to provide vaccination and licensing for pet dogs.

He said people's committees would be formed at the level of local bodies to monitor the functioning of the mobile ABC centres, and police would be instructed to take action under Sections 107 of the CrPC and 186 of the IPC against those who obstruct the operations of these centres.

Rajesh said stray dogs that are gravely ill or injured may be euthanised, provided a veterinary surgeon certifies their condition.

"Under Section 8(a) of the Animal Husbandry Practices and Procedures Rules, stray dogs that are seriously ill or injured may be subjected to euthanasia. This requires certification from a veterinary surgeon confirming the condition of the animal," the minister said.

He added that the increasing challenges posed by the conditions in the central rules, along with public resistance when action is taken under these rules, are now creating a major crisis.

The minister appealed to the public to cooperate in effectively controlling stray dogs by avoiding littering and supporting the operations of the ABC centres.

Rajesh added that the state would approach the Central Government seeking relaxation in the ABC regulations.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani, who also attended the meeting, said the department would procure seven more mobile portable ABC centres.

"Currently, 17 permanent ABC centres are operational in the state, and 13 more are in their final stages of construction. Locations have been identified for 28 new centres," she said.

Rani said that just like cattle are fitted with chips, dogs would now also be implanted with chips.

"These chips will carry a 12-digit number, which can be used to identify the owner's address, whether the dog has been vaccinated, and if it has a licence," she added.

Since April this year, four children from various parts of the state have died after being bitten by stray dogs, despite receiving the anti-rabies vaccine.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)