Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 26 (PTI) Mystery shrouds the death of a 30-year-old woman, whose body was found in a hotel room here on Saturday night.

Krishna Veni Konapalli was staying in the hotel with her husband Sameedmon AS of Kollam in Kerala since November 19, police said.

Police quoting hotel employees said the woman, originally from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead on the bed, while her husband was missing.

The woman's post-mortem was conducted at MKCG Medical College here on Sunday, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, adding an unnatural death case was registered at Baidyanathpur police station.

The exact purpose of the couple's visit to Berhampur was not known, he said.

The SP said, "We have launched a probe to find out the cause of death."

Preliminary inquiry said they got married about three years ago against the wishes of the parents of the deceased, police said.

