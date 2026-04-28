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Agency News Agency News India News | Keralam: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Five Entities in Rs 1.8 Crore 'digital Arrest' Case Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to the details released by the investigative agency, the Case was registered by CBI on 24.11.2025 on the directions of Kerala High Court. A senior citizen had been defrauded of over 1.8 crore rupees by intimidating her with fake notices impersonating law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities. The cyber-criminals were in contact with her over video calls.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet before the court against four individuals and a private firm in connection with a "digital arrest" scam that targeted a senior citizen in Kerala. The move follows a court-mandated probe into a transnational syndicate that allegedly swindled over Rs 1.8 crore from the victim.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on April 25, against five accused, including one company, in connection with a 'Digital Arrest' case. Three of the chargesheeted accused are currently in judicial custody.

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According to the details released by the investigative agency, the Case was registered by CBI on April 24 on the directions of Kerala High Court. A senior citizen had been defrauded of over 1.8 crore rupees by intimidating her with fake notices impersonating law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities. The cyber-criminals were in contact with her over video calls.

The CBI has officially filed a chargesheet against five entities in connection with the high-profile "digital arrest" scam based in Kerala.

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According to the CBI, the legal action targets four individuals and one private firm known as Saleeshkumar CS, Blessin Jacob Abraham, Mohammed Junaid Hussain, Mohammad Mushtaque, and JCSS Capital International Pvt Ltd.

The arrested persons include two persons who operated the accounts used for receiving the proceeds of crime in the case and an associated company. It also includes an accused who sourced such accounts and provided them to cyber-criminals.

Another accused played a key role in fraudulently issuing the SIM cards used by cyber-criminals to contact the complainant/victim. Investigation so far points to the role of transnational organised groups involved in cybercrime against Indian citizens from scam compounds in South-East Asia.

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court expressed shock that well-educated people continue to fall prey to digital arrest scams.

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, also said that he got a complaint from a lady, who is known to him in an official capacity, that she lost all her post-retirement benefits in a digital arrest scam.

"She was crying, she lost all her savings," CJI said when Attorney General for India R Venkataramani mentioned the suo motu case taken on the issue, seeking adjournment from the listed date on the ground that inter-departmental meetings are going on.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on May 12.

Senior advocate NS Nappinai, the amicus curiae who is assisting the bench in the matter, said that victims often freeze when confronted with threatening calls from fraudsters posing as authorities, making it difficult for them to respond rationally.

The advocate said that in such situations, technological safeguards by intermediaries could help prevent irreversible financial losses. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)