Kottayam (Kerala), Jun 9 (PTI) Kerala on Monday took a major step in strengthening its MSME ecosystem with the launch of its first Industrial Facilitation Centre by the Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) at Ettumanoor here.

The centre, inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, is designed to provide one-stop support for small-scale entrepreneurs in areas like raw material procurement, marketing, and grievance redressal.

Also Read | Dhiman Chakma Arrested: Odisha IAS Officer Caught Red-Handed for INR 10 Lakh Bribe Sent to Judicial Custody; INR 47 Lakh in Cash Recovered From His House (Watch Video).

Speaking at the event, Rajeeve announced that the government is considering the industrial use of idle land under local bodies and the Cooperative Department to expand infrastructure.

He highlighted that 37 private industrial parks have already received approval, with 11 more campus-based parks to be launched soon.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Remarks: Copies of Revised Electoral Rolls Shared With Congress and Other Parties in 2024, Says Maharashtra Chief Electoral Office.

Ten acres of unused land at Ettumanoor under the Central Industries Department are also being considered for productive industrial use, he said.

The new centre, built at a cost of Rs 1.32 crore and spread across three floors, also houses SIDCO's marketing and estate offices, an official statement said quoting him.

Emphasising the government's commitment to transparency, the minister further noted that all public sector managing director appointments will now be handled through a recruitment board, with no political influence.

Ports and Co-operation Minister V N Vasavan, who presided over the function, said the centre will help expand the product range and marketing reach of small industries.

Kottayam Lok Sabha member K Francis George said that the business environment in Kerala has become more favourable for entrepreneurs.

SIDCO Chairman CP Murali, MD R Jayashankar and other dignitaries were also present during the function, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)