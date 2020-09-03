Thiruvananthapuram, September 3: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that Kerala will get its first open university which will be named after social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The university will come into existence on October 2 -- Gandhi Jayanthi. Chief Minister Office informed that Kollam will be the headquarter of the varsity.

"A new Open University will be established in Kollam. It will be named after Sree Narayana Guru, the great social reformer of Kerala. Guru enlightened an era; the new university will take inspiration from Guru to serve our society," Vijayan tweeted.

People of any age can study at this open university, said the CMO. The laboratory facilities in state-run colleges and aided colleges will be used for the open university, said Vijayan.

