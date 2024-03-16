Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats, all with the BJP since 2014. The last assembly elections also went to the party.

These are the more important constituencies.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election.

* Haridwar: Union minister and former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' won the seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections. This time, the BJP has fielded Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was abruptly removed from the CM's post in 2021. Though the Lok Sabha seat is now with the BJP, the majority of assembly segments are held by the opposition.

* Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar: Former chief minister and BJP nominee Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrested the seat from the Congress in 2014. In the current Lok Sabha, it is represented by Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who defeated Congress veteran Harish Rawat by about 3.40 lakh votes.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 88.4 Lakh People With Disabilities Registered in Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

* Tehri Garhwal: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, a BJP leader and member of the erstwhile Tehri royal family has represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha since a bypoll in 2012. The dynasty has dominated the constituency for decades: her father-in-law Manvendra Shah won eight Lok Sabha elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)