New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The second phase of the Parliament Budget Session began with Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanding the short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha on India's energy security amid the West Asia conflict.

Noting the hike in cooking gas prices, Kharge said that the conflict has impacted India's energy security and image of the country.

He also expressed concern over the security of the 1 crore Indians living in the Gulf Region.

"I want to seeks short duration discussion on emerging challenges to India's energy security. The conflict is not limited to West Asia; it has now impacted India's energy security and image of the country. The result of this conflict will also impact our economic stability," he said.

Around 1 crore Indians work there whose security and livelihood are dependent upon the stability of that region. Some Indian citizens have been killed or are missing due to that conflict. An increase of RS 7 has happened in the cooking gas prices," he added.

This came ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks regarding the 'Situation in West Asia' in the Rajya Sabha as the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament began today.

There has been growing international attention on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple West Asian countries and Israeli assets across the region.

The second phase of the Parliament Budget Session, beginning today, is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2. (ANI)

