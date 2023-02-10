New Delhi, February 10: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Sachin Pilot Pays Tribute to Rajesh Pilot on His Birth Anniversary:

मेरे पूज्य पिताजी स्व. राजेश पायलट जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन। धरातल से जुड़े रहकर उन्होंने जनभावना को समझा व लोगों के हृदय में अमिट छाप छोड़ी। वो कहते थे कि “जिन कुर्सियों से नीतियां बनती है, उन पर किसान, गरीब और साधारण परिवार के लोग बैठेंगे, तभी देश का सही मायने में विकास होगा।” pic.twitter.com/Q5BvDXNe7N — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) February 10, 2023

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said that the country would proceed and develop in real terms only after the children of farmers and labourers here reach at the position of lawmakers with education.

Congress President Mallikarjun KhargePays Tribute to Rajesh Pilot on His Birth Anniversary:

"जब किसानों और मजदूरों के बच्चे पढ़ लिख कर उन पदों पर पहुंचेंगे जहां से इस देश की नीतियाँ बनती है, तभी भारत का सही मायनों में विकास होगा।" भूतपूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व किसान नेता, राजेश पायलट जी की जयंती पर हम उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं। @SachinPilot pic.twitter.com/g0uvk4zVSx — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 10, 2023

He tweeted in Hindi: "Jab kissano aur mazduro ke bache padh likha kar un pado par pahunchenge jaha se desh ki neetiyan banti haim tabhi Bharat ka sahi mayno mein vikaas hoga' (When the children of farmers and labourers, after education, reach the positions from where the policies of this country are made, only then India will develop in the true sense'. We pay our heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister and farmer leader, Rajesh Pilot on his birth anniversary."

"He understood the people's sentiment by staying grounded and left his indelible impression on their hearts. He used to say 'jin kursiyo se neetiyan bantihain, un par kisaan, gareeb aur sadharan parivar ke log baithenege, tabhi sahi mayne mein desh ka vikas hoga' (when the seats of lawmakers are taken by the farmers, poor, or the ordinary class, the country will develop in its true sense only then)," he tweeted in Hindi. Born on February 10, 1945, Rajesh Pilot died in a car accident near Jaipur on June 11, 2000.

