Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid the Khargone Ram Navami violence, the district administration opened the temples for some time on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today.

Devotees throng Hanuman temple in Khargone district to offer prayers on this auspicious day.

Bhopal police are also on high alert for the Hanuman Jayanti processions and will monitor them with drones in order to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Earlier on Friday, Makrand Deoskar, Commissioner of Police, said the department held meetings at various places in the last several days, which is showing favourable results and said, "I am sure that Saturday's festival will be celebrated in a peaceful manner."

He appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival with peace and enthusiasm saying that "A special care should be taken not to hurt anyone's sentiments so that the festival can be celebrated peacefully."

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

Several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector. (ANI)

