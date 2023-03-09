Chandigarh, March 9: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officials to develop an effective mechanism to ensure timely implementation of announcements made in the state budget for 2023-24. "From April 1, every officer should act promptly for meticulous execution of the strategies made for the implementation of new schemes announced in the budget to ensure that people of the state get the benefits of the government programmes at the earliest," Khattar said during a meeting with the administrate secretaries.

The chief minister further said before implementing any programme or scheme, every department should conduct their detailed study along with ensuring timely implementation of the same, so that benefits of these schemes can be ensured to the common man at the earliest.

Touching upon other issues in the meeting, Khattar said the reuse of treated wastewater is a key project of the state government, hence special emphasis should be laid on its use. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says Gurdwaras To Be Managed by Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Plans should be made to ensure maximum and optimum use of the treated wastewater in the power plant, industries and agricultural sectors, directed the chief minister, according to an official statement.

Officers of the Public Health Engineering Department apprised the chief minister that in the financial year 2023-24, a target has been set to lay 100 km of sewer pipeline, which will be completed this year.

The power department officers told the CM that Haryana is at the top position in the country in terms of encouraging farmers to install solar energy pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Not only this, a target has been set to install 70,000 solar pumps this year, they said.

The chief minister was further informed that round-the-clock electricity is being provided to 5,694 villages under the 'Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon' scheme. The remaining villages will also be brought under this scheme soon, the officials informed during the meeting.

He was also told that the initial process of setting up an 800 megawatt power plant in Yamunanagar has been completed. The work is likely to start this year.

Khattar said with the aim of providing safe, comfortable and affordable transport services to the public, the number of buses in the fleet of Haryana Roadways has been increased to 5,300.

He directed the officers to ensure that senior citizens should start availing 50 per cent fare discount on state roadways from April 1 as announced earlier.

Notably, in the budget 2023-24, the chief minister announced reducing the age limit for eligibility for senior citizens concessional fare from 65 years to 60 years. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Presents Report Card on Completion of 8 Years of His Government, Lists Major Achievements (Watch Video).

The officers apprised the chief minister that the e-ticketing system has been implemented in all districts. In addition, the work of setting up six bus ports is going at a fast pace. Officers of the Civil Aviation department informed the CM that a survey has been conducted by the agency concerned to set up a heli-hub in Gurugram.

