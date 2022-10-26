On Wednesday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a press conference and gave a report card of his government on completing eight years. He also narrated the achievements of his government. Khattar said that his government launched many schemes in the last eight years. The Haryana CM also gave information about the schemes run for farmers to small traders and from village people to youth. The BJP leader said that his government worked to reduce the 3-C, which is corruption, cast and crime. He also said that the government did a great job in promoting 5-S which include education, health, safety, self-respect and self-reliance. Gujarat Becomes 100% Har Ghar Jal State, Says Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

